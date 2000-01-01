Company Profile

Braskem SA manufactures and sells chemicals, petrochemicals, fuels, and utilities. The company also generates electricity. The firm's five segments are based on product type or geography. The basic petrochemicals segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells petrochemicals throughout Brazil. The polyolefins segment sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The vinyls segment sells polymer vinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The USA and Europe Unit includes the production, operations and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany. The Mexico Unit includes the production, operations and sale of ethylene, HDPE and LDPE in Mexico. The majority of revenue comes from Brazil.Braskem SA is a petrochemical company. It produces a diversified portfolio of petrochemical and thermoplastic products, thermoplastic resins, including polyethylene, polypropylene and PVC.