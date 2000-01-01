Company Profile

Brasseries du Cameroun is engaged in the production and marketing of soft drinks, manufactures and markets Glassware, natural mineral water and beer. In addition, it manufactures hollow glass, such as decorated and undecorated bottles, flasks, and jars. The company markets its products in Cameroon, other African countries, Europe, and the United States.Brasseries du Cameroun is engaged in the production and marketing of soft drinks, manufactures and markets Glassware, natural mineral water and beer.