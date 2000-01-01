Brave Bison Group (LSE:BBSN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BBSN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BBSN
- Market Cap£8.110m
- SymbolLSE:BBSN
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF8HJ774
Company Profile
Brave Bison Group PLC monetizes online video content. The Company is engaged in online video content marketing with particular emphasis on social media talent. It brings together Content Owners, Creators, Brands and Publishers.