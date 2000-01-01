Braveheart Investment Group (LSE:BRH)

UK company
Company Info - BRH

  • Market Cap£2.950m
  • SymbolLSE:BRH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B13XV322

Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm. It provides a loan, mezzanine funding, debt/equity, and advisory services to Small and medium-sized enterprises. The company derives revenue from services such as Investment management; Consultancy; Royalties; Paraytec sales and other income.Braveheart Investment Group PLC provides debt/equity and advisory services to SMEs and services the investment requirements of business angels, high net worth individuals, family offices, and public sector organizations.

