Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm. It provides a loan, mezzanine funding, debt/equity, and advisory services to Small and medium-sized enterprises. The company derives revenue from services such as Investment management; Consultancy; Royalties; Paraytec sales and other income.Braveheart Investment Group PLC provides debt/equity and advisory services to SMEs and services the investment requirements of business angels, high net worth individuals, family offices, and public sector organizations.