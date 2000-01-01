Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBRG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BBRG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BBRG
- Market Cap$61.940m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BBRG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINUS10567B1098
Company Profile
Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc is the owner and operator of Italian restaurant brands, BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (BRAVO!) and BRIO Tuscan Grille (BRIO), which is a chophouse restaurant.