Market Info - BEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEC
- Market CapSGD350.000m
- SymbolSGX:BEC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINSG1BG3000008
Company Profile
BRC Asia Ltd provides steel reinforcing solutions. The Company is engaged in the prefabrication of steel reinforcement for use in concrete, trading of steel reinforcing bars, and manufacturing & sale of wire mesh fences.