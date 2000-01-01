Breaking Data Corp (TSX:BKD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BKD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BKD
- Market CapCAD20.070m
- SymbolTSX:BKD
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA10637V4082
Company Profile
Breaking Data Corp is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP").