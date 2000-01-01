Brederode SA (EURONEXT:BREB)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BREB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BREB

  • Market Cap€2.239bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:BREB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINLU1068091351

Company Profile

Brederode SA is an investment company which manages a portfolio of listed and unlisted investments. Its investment portfolio includes health care, technology, consumer goods, oil, investment companies, building materials, electricity.

Latest BREB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .