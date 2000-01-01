Brembo SpA (MTA:BRE)
- Market Cap€3.694bn
- SymbolMTA:BRE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- ISINIT0005252728
Brembo SpA develops brake disc technology for automotive vehicles. Its products for the car and commercial vehicle application include brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel module and complete braking system, including integrated engineering services.