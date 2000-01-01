Company Profile

Breville designs and distributes small kitchen appliances across around 70 countries. The vast majority of revenue is derived from the firm's global product segment, which distributes premium appliances under the Breville brand in Australia, New Zealand, and North America, and the Sage brand in the U.K. and Europe. The company's distribution segment sells products designed and developed by a third party under Breville-owned brands such as Breville or Kambrook, or third-party brands such as Nespresso.Breville Group Ltd is engaged in developing, marketing and distributing small electrical appliances. The company offers its products under various brands which include as Breville, Kambrook, and Ronson across the world.