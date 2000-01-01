Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's financial planners help clients develop strategies for managing financial affairs and safeguarding long-term wealth. Clients are divided into two baskets-those who have a direct relationship with Brewin and those who have relationships through financial intermediaries. Direct clients, which compose the majority of assets under management, include private clients, charities, and corporations. The exhaustive list of Brewin services includes wealth and investment management, financial planning, managed portfolio services, advisory, custodial, trade execution, and settlement services.Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC is engaged in the provision of investment management, financial advice and execution only services. Its operations are carried out in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Republic of Ireland.