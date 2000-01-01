BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (TSX:BCT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCT
- Market CapCAD10.830m
- SymbolTSX:BCT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA10778Y1043
Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is an immuno oncology biotechnologu company with a focus on cancer immunotherapy. It has developed a patented whole-cell cancer vaccine, called the 'BriaVax' vaccine.