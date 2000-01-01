Bridgepoint Group When Issue (LSE:BPT)
UK company
Company Profile
Bridgepoint Group PLC is an international alternative asset fund management group, providing private equity and private debt lending solutions to the middle market. It invests in six principal sectors - business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, medtech and pharma, manufacturing and industrials and digital, technology, and media via a platform of offices in Europe, the US, and China.