Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BWB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BWB
- Market Cap$379.620m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BWB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS1086211034
Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. The company provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services, to customers within the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area.