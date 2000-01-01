Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG)

North American company
Market Info - BGG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BGG

  • Market Cap$70.940m
  • SymbolNYSE:BGG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1090431099

Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corp is a producer of gasoline engines and outdoor power equipment. It operates in two segments including Engines segment and Products segment. Briggs & Stratton manufactures four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines with gross horsepower ranging from 5.5hp up to 37hp and torques that range from 4.50 ft-lbs gross torque to 21.00 ft-lbs gross torque. The company's engines are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Latest BGG news

