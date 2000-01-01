Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corp is a producer of gasoline engines and outdoor power equipment. It operates in two segments including Engines segment and Products segment. Briggs & Stratton manufactures four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines with gross horsepower ranging from 5.5hp up to 37hp and torques that range from 4.50 ft-lbs gross torque to 21.00 ft-lbs gross torque. The company's engines are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.