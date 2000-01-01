Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BFAM)
North American company
Company Info - BFAM
- Market Cap$10.364bn
- SymbolNYSE:BFAM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINUS1091941005
Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions provides education and care solutions designed to help employers support their employees in managing their work/life balance. The company has three business segments: full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, tuition assistance, and education consulting. The company earns more than half of its revenue in North America.Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of high-quality child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families address the challenges of work and life.