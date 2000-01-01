Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd (SEHK:1428)

APAC company
Company Info - 1428

  • Market CapHKD2.410bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1428
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1644A1004

Company Profile

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing financial services, including securities broking, margin financing, commodities and futures broking and bullion trading.

