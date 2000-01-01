Brighton Pier Group (The) (LSE:PIER)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PIER
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PIER
- Market Cap£19.200m
- SymbolLSE:PIER
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINGB00BG49KW66
Company Profile
Brighton Pier Group (The) PLC is an operator of premium bars trading in major towns and cities across the UK. It consists of two divisions: The Brighton Marine Palace and Pier company and Eclectic Bars Limited.