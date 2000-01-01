BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)
- Market Cap$1.060bn
- SymbolNYSE:BSIG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINGB00BQVC8B38
Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group PLC is a diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. The company's diverse affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world.