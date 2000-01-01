Company Profile

Based in Liaoning, China, Brilliance Auto is a provincial state-owned enterprise that manufactures passenger vehicles (PV), minivans, and automotive components. The majority of Brilliance’s revenue and all its operating profits come from a PV joint venture with BMW. The firm operates its minivan business through a 51%-owned joint venture with Renault.Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells BMW vehicles, minibuses and automotive components. BMW vehicles and provision of auto financing service in the People's Republic of China.