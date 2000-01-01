Brilliant Circle Holdings International Ltd (SEHK:1008)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1008

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1008

  • Market CapHKD972.090m
  • SymbolSEHK:1008
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1643V1059

Company Profile

Brilliant Circle Holdings International Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the production and research and development of high-end cigarette packages and printed goods.

Latest 1008 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .