Brio Gold Inc (TSE:BRIO)

North American company
Market Info - BRIO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRIO

  • Market CapCAD310.350m
  • SymbolTSE:BRIO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA10971P3060

Company Profile

Brio Gold Inc is a mining company. It is engaged in production, development and exploration of gold properties in Brazil. Its current operations include Pilar, Fazenda Brasileiro, and Santa Luz.

