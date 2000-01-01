Briscoe Group Ltd (ASX:BGP)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BGP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BGP

  • Market CapAUD792.740m
  • SymbolASX:BGP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINNZBGRE0001S4

Company Profile

Briscoe Group Ltd and its subsidiaries is a retailer of homeware and sporting goods. The company operates retail stores named Briscoes Homeware, Living and Giving and Rebel Sport, which are located throughout New Zealand.

Latest BGP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .