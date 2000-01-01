Bristol Water 8.75% PRF IRR GBP 1 (LSE:BWRA)
- SymbolLSE:BWRA
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
- Currency
- ISINGB0001257988
Bristol Water PLC provides water supply and related services in the United Kingdom. It serves approximately to 1.2 million people and businesses in Bristol.Bristol Water PLC is a regulated water supply company in England and Wales. The Company is the licensed provider of water services in the Bristol area, and as such is regulated by the Water Services Regulation Authority - Ofwat.