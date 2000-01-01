Company Profile

Bristol & West PLC is a commercial bank. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Ireland UK Holdings PLC, to provide lending and savings products via various distribution channels. The activity of the company is to hold interest-bearing cash deposits with the BoI Group, in order to meet its liabilities, principally the payment of future preference share dividends. All of the Company's business is in the United Kingdom.Bristol & West PLC is a commercial bank. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Ireland UK Holdings PLC, to provide lending and savings products via various distribution channels.