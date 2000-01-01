Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a provider of industrial aviation services that offers transportation, search, rescue and aircraft support services including helicopter maintenance and training to government and civil organizations across the globe. Based out of Houston, the company provides fixed-wing with rotary flight connectivity to international markets for point-to-point scheduled and chartered transportation services. The majority of Bristow's revenue is derived from integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies that charter its helicopters to transport personnel between onshore and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and installations.Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider. The company is a helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry with international operations.