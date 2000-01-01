British and Malayan Holdings Ltd (SGX:CJN)

APAC company
Market Info - CJN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CJN

  • Market CapSGD30.650m
  • SymbolSGX:CJN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DI0000003

Company Profile

British and Malayan Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based trust company. It offers professional trustee and advisory services to individuals and corporations. The business activity of the group is functioned through Trustee and Investment activities.

