British and Malayan Holdings Ltd (SGX:CJN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CJN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CJN
- Market CapSGD30.650m
- SymbolSGX:CJN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINSG1DI0000003
Company Profile
British and Malayan Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based trust company. It offers professional trustee and advisory services to individuals and corporations. The business activity of the group is functioned through Trustee and Investment activities.