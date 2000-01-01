Company Profile

Britvic PLC manufactures and sells nonalcoholic beverages, predominantly in Great Britain, France, and Ireland. In Great Britain and Ireland, the company sells PepsiCo brands in addition to its own Britvic brands. Britvic brands include Robinsons, J2O, Tango, and Fruit Shoot. In France, it sells its own brands, including Teisseire, as well as private-label juices and syrups. The company also has a small international business that sells in dozens of countries, including India, the United States, and Brazil, where Britvic bought the Ebba company and now owns the Maguary and Dafruta brands. Roughly 70% of the company's total revenue is from sales in Great Britain. Britvic predominantly distributes its products to supermarkets.