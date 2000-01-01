Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

North American company
Company Info - BRX

  • Market Cap$6.240bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BRX
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS11120U1051

Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the US. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, and theatres.

