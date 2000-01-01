Brixton Metals Corp (TSX:BBB)

North American company
Company Info - BBB

  • Market CapCAD24.380m
  • SymbolTSX:BBB
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA11120Q3026

Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corp is a Canadian exploration and development company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.

