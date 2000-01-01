Company Profile

Broadridge, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions and global technology and operations.Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc provides investor communications & technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers and corporate issuers. Its services include investor & customer communications, securities processing & data & analytics solutions.