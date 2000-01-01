Broadstone Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:BSN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BSN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BSN

  • Market Cap$391.170m
  • SymbolNYSE:BSN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1739V1005

Company Profile

Broadstone Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Latest BSN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .