Company Profile

BroadVision Inc is a provider of social business solutions. It develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications. The company offers a robust framework for secure, mobile and cloud-based collaboration, information sharing, and knowledge management. It operates through the electronic commerce business solutions segment. Its software solutions include Business Agility Suite, Commerce Agility Suite, Clearvale, Clear, QuickSilver and Vmoso. The reportable segment includes facilities in North and South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The Americas contribute to the vast majority of total revenue.BroadVision Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify e-business infrastructure and conduct both interactions and transactions with employees, partners and customers.