Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp is active in the financial services domain. It is a savings and loan holding company in the United States. The Bank's business consists of deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to make mortgage loans secured by residential properties and commercial real estate. Its deposits consist of passbook savings accounts, checking accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.Broadway Financial Corp through its subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in mortgage loans.