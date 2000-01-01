Broadwind Energy Inc (NASDAQ:BWEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BWEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BWEN
- Market Cap$29.120m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BWEN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS11161T2078
Company Profile
Broadwind Energy Inc provides technologically value products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers in the U.S. It provides products & services to turbine manufacturers and wind farm developers & operators.