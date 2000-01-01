Company Profile

Broadwind Inc, formerly Broadwind Energy Inc provides technologically value products to energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers in the United States of America. It operates through three operating segments namely Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers for wind turbines, specifically the large and heavier wind towers that are designed for multiple megawatt wind turbines; Gearing segment engineers, builds and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel and other industrial applications; Industrial Solutions segment which provides contract manufacturing services throughout the U.S. and in foreign countries, primarily supporting the natural gas turbine power generation market.Broadwind Energy Inc provides technologically value products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers in the U.S. It provides products & services to turbine manufacturers and wind farm developers & operators.