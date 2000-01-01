Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:BKHT)
European company
Market Cap: €179.120m
Symbol: XETRA:BKHT
Industry: Financial Services
Sector: Asset Management
- Currency
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
Company Profile
Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG is a technology holding company. The company invests in technology-related companies with high-growth prospects.