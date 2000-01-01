Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:BKHT)

European company
Market Info - BKHT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BKHT

  • Market Cap€179.120m
  • SymbolXETRA:BKHT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2GSU42

Company Profile

Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG is a technology holding company. The company invests in technology-related companies with high-growth prospects.

