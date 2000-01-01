Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK)

APAC company
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - BCK

  Market Cap: AUD257.640m
  Symbol: ASX:BCK
  Industry: Basic Material
  ISIN: BMG1739E1084

Company Profile

Brockman Mining Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration & future development of iron ore project in Australia; the exploitation, processing & sales of mineral resources, including copper ore concentrates & other mineral ore products in the China.

