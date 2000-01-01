Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK)
Company Info - BCK
- Market CapAUD257.640m
- SymbolASX:BCK
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG1739E1084
Company Profile
Brockman Mining Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration & future development of iron ore project in Australia; the exploitation, processing & sales of mineral resources, including copper ore concentrates & other mineral ore products in the China.