Brompton Oil Split Corp Shs -A- (TSE:OSP)
Company Info - OSP
- Market CapCAD3.980m
- SymbolTSE:OSP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA11222H1010
Company Profile
Brompton Oil Split Corp is a closed-end investment fund. The company invests in a portfolio of equity securities of North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.