Brompton Split Banc Corp is a Canadian based mutual fund corporation that invests in a common share portfolio of the Canadian banks. Its investment objective for preferred shares holders is to provide fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price at maturity, and for class A shares holders are to provide monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for growth in Net Asset Value per share.