Broo Ltd (ASX:BEE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BEE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEE
- Market CapAUD10.510m
- SymbolASX:BEE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Brewers
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BEE5
Company Profile
Broo Ltd is engaged in the development, sale and distribution of beer in Australia and China. It is also engaged in management of pub and boutique brewery venues.