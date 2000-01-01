Broo Ltd (ASX:BEE)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BEE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BEE

  • Market CapAUD10.510m
  • SymbolASX:BEE
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Brewers
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BEE5

Company Profile

Broo Ltd is engaged in the development, sale and distribution of beer in Australia and China. It is also engaged in management of pub and boutique brewery venues.

Latest BEE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .