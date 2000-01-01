Brook Crompton Holdings Ltd (SGX:AWC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AWC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AWC
- Market CapSGD31.910m
- SymbolSGX:AWC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1AI8000001
Company Profile
Brook Crompton Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based company engaged in the distribution of electric motors. The other activities of the company consist of investment holding and provision of management services to its subsidiaries.