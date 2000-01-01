Company Profile

Brookdale operates senior living communities throughout the United States. Private pay customers contribute the majority of its resident fees. Brookdale's retirement centers are targeted toward middle- to upper-income seniors, typically over the age of 75. They provide basic services, like meals and housekeeping, and supplemental-care services to assist residents with daily activities. Brookdale's assisted living communities offer 24-hour assistance with daily activities and include memory-care communities that are specifically designed for residents with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. Its continuing-care retirement centers are large communities that accommodate all levels of physical ability and health. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from assisted living resident fees.Brookdale Senior Living Inc is a leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The company along with its ancillary services program offers a range of outpatient therapy, home health, personalized living and hospice services.