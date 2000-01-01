Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BBU.UN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BBU.UN
- Market CapCAD4.337bn
- SymbolTSE:BBU.UN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINBMG162341090
Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners LP are business services and industrial company focused on owning & operating businesses. Its principal business service operations include construction services, residential real estate services and facilities management.