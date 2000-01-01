Brookfield Property REIT Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BPR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BPR
- Market Cap$1.205bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BPR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS11282X1037
Company Profile
GGP Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It is engaged in owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States.