Brookfield Property REIT Inc (NASDAQ:BPYU)
North American company
Company Info - BPYU
- Market Cap$1.018bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BPYU
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS11282X1037
Company Profile
Brookfield Property REIT Inc is a retail real estate company. Its portfolio of mall properties spans the nation, encompassing approximately 124 retail properties located throughout the United States comprising approximately 121 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company is focused exclusively on managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties.GGP Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It is engaged in owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States.