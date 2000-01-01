Brooks Automation Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRKS)

North American company
Market Info - BRKS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRKS

  • Market Cap$5.907bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BRKS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1143401024

Company Profile

Brooks Automation Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in its semiconductor business. It provides precision robotics, integrated automation systems, and contamination control solutions to semiconductor fabrication plants, and original equipment manufacturers.Brooks Automation Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple applications and markets. The company serves the semiconductor capital equipment market and sample management market for life sciences.

