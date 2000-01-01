Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BRKS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRKS

  • Market Cap$2.145bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BRKS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1143401024

Company Profile

Brooks Automation Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in its semiconductor business. The company has two core business segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, which primarily provides wafer handling robotics and systems, semiconductor contamination control solutions, cryogenic pumps and compressors, and support services; and Brooks Life Science Systems, which mainly provides automated cold-storage systems, sample management services, consumables, instruments and devices, informatics, and support services. It generates most of the total revenue from the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment. It has a business presence in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere.Brooks Automation Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple applications and markets. The company serves the semiconductor capital equipment market and sample management market for life sciences.

Latest BRKS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .