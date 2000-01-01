Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap$2.145bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BRKS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINUS1143401024
Company Profile
Brooks Automation Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in its semiconductor business. The company has two core business segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, which primarily provides wafer handling robotics and systems, semiconductor contamination control solutions, cryogenic pumps and compressors, and support services; and Brooks Life Science Systems, which mainly provides automated cold-storage systems, sample management services, consumables, instruments and devices, informatics, and support services. It generates most of the total revenue from the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment. It has a business presence in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere.Brooks Automation Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple applications and markets. The company serves the semiconductor capital equipment market and sample management market for life sciences.