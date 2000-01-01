Brooks Macdonald Group (LSE:BRK)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BRK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRK

  • Market Cap£235.460m
  • SymbolLSE:BRK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B067N833

Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC provides investment management services, handles offshore fund management and administration services, and acts as a fund manager to regulated Open-Ended Investment Companies. The company provides its services to private investors, pension funds, charities, trusts, high net worth families, and employee benefit consultancies. It also provides specialized funds in the property and absolute return sectors and manages property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients. Additionally, the company is involved in international investment advice services as well, but the majority of its revenues come from the investment management segment.Brooks Macdonald Group PLC provides investment management services, handles offshore fund management and administration services, and acts as a fund manager to regulated Open-Ended Investment Companies.

Latest BRK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BRK Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .