Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC provides investment management services, handles offshore fund management and administration services, and acts as a fund manager to regulated Open-Ended Investment Companies. The company provides its services to private investors, pension funds, charities, trusts, high net worth families, and employee benefit consultancies. It also provides specialized funds in the property and absolute return sectors and manages property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients. Additionally, the company is involved in international investment advice services as well, but the majority of its revenues come from the investment management segment.