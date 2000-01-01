Company Profile

Brown-Forman is the largest U.S.-domiciled producer of distilled spirits. The firm reports only a single operating segment, and whiskey represents its primary business driver at over 75% of revenue, undergirded by the Jack Daniel’s brand as well as bourbons such as Woodford Reserve and Old Forrester. Notable nonwhiskey offerings include vodkas such as Finlandia and tequilas such as el Jimador and Herradura. The firm operates globally, with products sold in more than 170 countries, and adapts its route-to-consumer model depending on regulation as well as the prevailing competitive dynamics in a given market. For example, it sells through distributors in the U.S., but operates its own logistics apparatus in many other countries. The company remains under the control of the Brown family.Brown-Forman Corp is a spirits and wine company. It manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, and markets a wide variety of alcoholic beverage brands.